At the northern end of Loch Awe are the scenic ruins of the strategically situated and much-photographed Kilchurn Castle. Built in 1440, it enjoys one of Scotland’s finest settings. Even when it's not open, it's worth visiting for the scenic stroll to it. It’s a half-mile walk from an unmarked car park on the A85, just west of the Inveraray turnoff between Dalmally and Lochawe.

The castle is situated on a tiny peninsula guarding the northern tip of the loch. Long held by the Campbell clan, it was enlarged in 1693 to garrison government troops during the Jacobite uprising; it was then abandoned in the 1750s after a fire ran through most of it. Nowadays it’s just a shell, although a very picturesque one. When it's open, you can climb to the top of the four-storey castle tower for impressive views of Loch Awe and the surrounding hills.