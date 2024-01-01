Easdale Island Folk Museum

This interesting museum, on the small island of Easdale just offshore from Ellenabeich, has displays about the slate industry and life on the islands in the 18th and 19th centuries. Lots of folders with press clippings and other historical material let you delve deeper into the island's past.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.47 MILES
Iona's ancient but heavily reconstructed abbey is the spiritual heart of the island. The spectacular nave, dominated by Romanesque and early Gothic vaults…
25.35 MILES
At the northern end of Loch Awe are the scenic ruins of the strategically situated and much-photographed Kilchurn Castle. Built in 1440, it enjoys one of…
29.82 MILES
If the tide is right, don't miss walking across the half-mile of cockleshell-strewn sand linking Colonsay to smaller Oronsay. Here you can explore the…
19.39 MILES
Bonawe Iron Furnace is one of the region’s most unusual historical sights. Near Taynuilt (not Bonawe), and dating from 1753, it was built by an iron…
11.41 MILES
The ancestral seat of the Maclean clan enjoys a spectacular position on a rocky outcrop overlooking the Sound of Mull. Originally built in the 13th…
0.34 MILES
On the west coast of Seil island is the pretty conservation village of Ellenabeich, with its whitewashed cottages. It was built to house workers at the…
12.69 MILES
This museum, in Kilmartin village, is a fascinating interpretive centre that provides a context for the ancient monuments you can go on to explore,…
21.97 MILES
One of Scotland's most spectacularly sited castles, Castle Stalker perches on a tiny offshore island – Monty Python buffs will recognise it as the castle…
Nearby Oban, Mull & Tiree attractions
1. Scottish Slate Islands Heritage Trust
0.31 MILES
The friendly Scottish Slate Islands Heritage Trust is set in a traditional Ellenabeich cottage and displays fascinating old photographs illustrating life…
0.34 MILES
5.35 MILES
This lovely coastal garden cascades down a promontory looking west over Loch Melfort, Luing and other islands. Rhododendrons and azaleas provide plenty of…
10.53 MILES
An excellent viewpoint to the south of Oban Bay; the footpath to the summit starts by Maridon B&B on Dunuaran Rd.
11.09 MILES
This handsome distillery has been in operation since 1794. The standard guided tour leaves regularly (worth booking) and includes a dram, a take-home…
11.1 MILES
Military buffs will enjoy the little Oban War and Peace Museum, which chronicles Oban’s role in WWII as a base for Catalina seaplanes and as a marshalling…
11.19 MILES
Crowning the hill above town is this Colosseum-like Victorian folly, commissioned in 1890 by local worthy John Stuart McCaig, with the philanthropic…
11.41 MILES
