Ardnamurchan Lighthouse

The final 6 miles of road from Kilchoan to Ardnamurchan Point end at this 36m-high, grey granite tower, built in 1849 by the 'Lighthouse Stevensons' – family of Robert Louis – on the westernmost point of the British mainland. There’s a tearoom, and the visitor centre will tell you more than you’ll ever need to know about lighthouses, with lots of hands-on stuff for kids.

The guided tour (every half-hour 11am to 4pm) includes a trip to the top of the lighthouse. But the main attraction here is the expansive view over the ocean – this is a superb sunset viewpoint, provided you don’t mind driving back in the dark.