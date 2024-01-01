Kilchoan

West Highlands

The scattered crofting village of Kilchoan, the only village of any size west of Salen, is best known for the scenic ruins of 13th-century Mingary Castle. The village has a village hall where you can find tourist information, a shop, a hotel and a campsite, and there’s a ferry to Tobermory on the Isle of Mull.

  • Iona Abbey

    Iona Abbey

    27.46 MILES

    Iona's ancient but heavily reconstructed abbey is the spiritual heart of the island. The spectacular nave, dominated by Romanesque and early Gothic vaults…

  • Kinloch Castle

    Kinloch Castle

    22.87 MILES

    When George Bullough, a dashing, Harrow-educated cavalry officer, inherited Rum along with half his father’s fortune in 1891, he became one of the…

  • Duart Castle

    Duart Castle

    23.9 MILES

    The ancestral seat of the Maclean clan enjoys a spectacular position on a rocky outcrop overlooking the Sound of Mull. Originally built in the 13th…

  • Castle Stalker

    Castle Stalker

    28.65 MILES

    One of Scotland's most spectacularly sited castles, Castle Stalker perches on a tiny offshore island – Monty Python buffs will recognise it as the castle…

  • Loch Morar

    Loch Morar

    22.49 MILES

    A minor road from Morar village, 2.5 miles south of Mallaig, leads to scenic 11-mile-long Loch Morar, which, at 310m, is the deepest body of water in the…

  • Ardnamurchan Lighthouse

    Ardnamurchan Lighthouse

    5.15 MILES

    The final 6 miles of road from Kilchoan to Ardnamurchan Point end at this 36m-high, grey granite tower, built in 1849 by the 'Lighthouse Stevensons' –…

  • Glengorm Castle

    Glengorm Castle

    5.1 MILES

    A long, single-track road leads north for 4 miles from Tobermory to majestic Glengorm Castle, with views across the sea to Ardnamurchan, Rum and the Outer…

3. An Tobar Arts Centre

5.29 MILES

An art gallery and exhibition space in a former primary school with top water views and a good vegetarian-friendly cafe (open 11am to 4pm Tuesday to…

4. Mull Museum

5.35 MILES

Mull Museum, which records the history of the island, is a good place to go on a rainy day. There are interesting exhibits on crofting, and on the…

5. Hebridean Whale & Dolphin Trust

5.35 MILES

This place has displays, videos and interactive exhibits on whale and dolphin biology and ecology, and is a great place for kids to learn about sea…

6. Tobermory Distillery

5.49 MILES

This bijou distillery was established in 1798. It doesn't always open on winter weekends; phone ahead to check or book. There are two whisky lines here:…

7. Mull Aquarium

5.54 MILES

By the harbour car park, this aquarium has good information on the local marine environment, and little touch pools with crabs, starfish and the like for…