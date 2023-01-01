Eilean Donan Castle

Photogenically sited at the entrance to Loch Duich, Eilean Donan is one of Scotland’s most evocative castles and must now be represented in millions of photo albums. It’s on an offshore islet, elegantly linked to the mainland by a stone-arched bridge. It’s very much a recreation inside, with an excellent introductory exhibition. Citylink buses from Fort William and Inverness to Portree stop opposite the castle. The last entry is strictly one hour before closing.

Keep an eye out for the photos of castle scenes from the movie Highlander; there’s also a sword used at the battle of Culloden in 1746. The castle was bombarded into ruins by government ships in 1719 when Jacobite forces were defeated at the Battle of Glenshiel; it was rebuilt between 1912 and 1932.