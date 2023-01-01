Bright Water Visitor Centre

The community-run visitor centre serves as a base for tours of Eilean Ban – the island used as a stepping stone by the Skye Bridge – where Gavin Maxwell (author of Ring of Bright Water) spent the last 18 months of his life in 1968–69, living in the lighthouse keeper’s cottage. The island is now a nature reserve, and tours (£7 per person, departing 2pm weekdays) are available in summer; bookings are a must.

The visitor centre also houses a child-friendly exhibition on Maxwell, the lighthouse and the island’s wildlife.