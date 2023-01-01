Kyle Line Museum

Enterprising local volunteers have put together this likeable museum at the end of Kyle's railway station platform, with train memorabilia, a model railway and interesting old black-and-white photos. There's also a gift shop. A restored signal box a short stroll away (10.30am to 4.30pm) has another impressive model railway and a self-catering apartment. All donations and profits go towards advocacy to keep this beautiful stretch of railway open. Opening hours are a bit unreliable.