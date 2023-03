With a commanding position in a stunning, tranquil spot above the River Nethan, this extensive ruin includes a virtually intact tower house and a caponier – a small gun emplacement. The chilly chambers under the tower house are eerie. You'll feel miles from anywhere, so bring a picnic and make a day of it.

Craignethan is 5 miles northwest of Lanark. Without a car, take an hourly Lanark–Hamilton bus to Crossford, then follow the footpath along the northern riverbank (20 minutes).