An interesting building designed by Alexander 'Greek' Thomson, Holmwood House dates from 1857. Despite ongoing renovations, it's well worth a visit. Look for sun symbols downstairs and stars upstairs in this attractive house with its adaptation of classical Greek architecture. Cathcart is 4 miles south of the city centre; get a train via Queen's Park or Neilston stations. Otherwise, take bus 44, 44A, 44D or 66 from the city centre. Follow Rhannan Rd for about 800m to find the house.