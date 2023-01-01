An interesting building designed by Alexander 'Greek' Thomson, Holmwood House dates from 1857. Despite ongoing renovations, it's well worth a visit. Look for sun symbols downstairs and stars upstairs in this attractive house with its adaptation of classical Greek architecture. Cathcart is 4 miles south of the city centre; get a train via Queen's Park or Neilston stations. Otherwise, take bus 44, 44A, 44D or 66 from the city centre. Follow Rhannan Rd for about 800m to find the house.
Holmwood House
Greater Glasgow
