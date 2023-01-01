Scottish Football Museum

At Hampden Park, the national stadium, this museum covers the history of the game in Scotland and the considerable influence of Scots on the world game. It's crammed full of impressive memorabilia, including a cap and match ticket from the very first international football game ever played, held in Glasgow in 1872. You can also take a tour of the stadium (adult/child £8/3.50; combined ticket with museum £13/5), home ground to both Scotland and lower-division outfit Queens Park.

The museum is at Hampden Park, off Aikenhead Rd. Take a train to Mount Florida station or take bus 5, 31 or 75 from Stockwell St.