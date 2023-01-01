Biggar & Upper Clydesdale Museum

This museum is an enthusiastic community project that is well worth a visit. The pièce de résistance is Gladstone Court, a reconstructed street with historic Victorian-era nook-and-cranny shops that you can pop into to steal a glimpse of the past. A working telephone exchange is an impressive highlight. Other displays cover the archaeology, geography and history of the area, with features both on the Covenanters and the Polish soldiers billeted in Biggar in WWII.