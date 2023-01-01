House for an Art Lover

Although designed in 1901 as an entry in a competition run by a German magazine, this house in Bellahouston Park was not built until the 1990s. Mackintosh worked closely with his wife on the design and her influence is evident, especially in the rose motif. The overall effect of this brilliant architect's ideas is one of space and light. Buses 9, 10 and 38 all run here from downtown; check the website for opening hours, as it's regularly booked for events.

The house is the hub of an arts promotion program and there are regular workshops, exhibitions and events.