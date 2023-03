Now headquarters of the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society, this is the only one of Mackintosh's church designs to be built. It has an excellent stained-glass window and exquisite relief carvings, and the wonderful simplicity and grace of the barrel-shaped design is particularly inspiring. The luminous church hall is arguably even finer. It has a good gift shop and a detailed Mackintosh DVD playing. Garscube Rd is the northern extension of Rose St in the city centre.