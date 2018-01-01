Welcome to Rwanda
Sure, Rwanda's name may evoke memories of the horrific genocide that brutalised this country in 1994, but it's all over and the country has embraced a promising and dynamic future. Rwanda remains stable, tourism is once again a key contributor to the economy, and you'll feel absolutely welcome.
Top experiences in Rwanda
Rwanda activities
Traditional Drumming and Dancing Class in Rwanda
Arrive at the office before being introduced to the history of dancing in Rwanda and the reasons behind imitating cows’ movements. There will be welcoming songs and drumming to make you feel welcome. You will then have a demonstration and coaching from experts dancers, learning about the practices guided by experts. Here you will be taught how to move your feet, arms, the whole body. You will have short breaks and ask as many questions you have.You will then combine all your new moves into a short traditional dance. Then you can have go at the drumming and you are free to dance! Finally, there will be a chance to shop for gifts and souvenirs store. There is a wide range of high quality handicrafts for sale, including those made by the artisans you visited.
3-Day Rwanda Gorilla Safari
Day 1: (L, D)Arrive at Kigali Airport where you will be welcomed by a Nkuringo Walking Safaris representative and transferred to your accommodation. You will have lunch in the capital city before proceeding to the most beautiful national park in the country: Volcanoes National Park. You will explore bamboo forests, open grassland and swamps. You will head to the lodge for Dinner and overnight at (Budget Option: Kinigi Guest House). Day 2: Gorilla tracking. 2-5 hrs trekking (B, L, D) Today you will have the opportunity to spend some time with the endangered mountain gorillas. You will take a beautiful hike through the green landscape and hills of the Virunga Volcanoes. Spend a magical hour with these amazing creatures while your guide talks about the family and their behavior. Return to the lodge in the early afternoon to relax and enjoy the breathtaking view, dinner and overnight. (Budget Option: - Kinigi Guest House).Day 3: Parc National des Volcanoes – Kigali – DepartureHave a relaxing breakfast and enjoy the beautiful scenery one more time before you head back to Kigali with a packed lunch. In the afternoon, you will enjoy a guided city tour and visit some interesting, historical sites, including the Kigali Memorial Center.Depending on the time of your international flight you will be dropped at Kigali International Airport.*For a fee, you can upgrade to either a mid-range option (Mountain Gorilla View Lodge), or a Luxury option (Volcanoes Virunga Lodge) (inclusive of local beverages and laundry service).
1-Day Akagera National Park safari
Today early morning we leave Kigali at about 6 am for a day trip to Akagera national park, which is about 3 hours away from Kigali. Akagera national park is majorly a Savannah park with Elephants, Zebras, Giraffes, Buffaloes, and recently introduced Lions. We shall take a game drive in search of these mammals. The game drive can last about 4 hours depending on the animal sightings and interest. Have lunch at Akagera game lodge or a picnic lunch in case you packed before your last game drive on your way out of the park arriving in Kigali later that evening.
Kigali City Tour
Your tour starts at 9:30am (details provided in confirmation email) for an introduction. From there you will head off to the city for a great day of sightseeing. Travel through Nyamirambo to the top of of Mt. Kigali for views of the city and the countryside; sip milk at a milk bar; visit a market where you'll taste fruits; go to a public art walk led by a local artist; refuel with a great Rwandan lunch; stop for the best coffee around; travel by water taxi and more! Your tour ends at 3:30pm with a drop off at the Genocide Memorial. Our driver will wait and drop you off at your hotel after the visit. This tour includes: Transportation by private vehicle for the day and drop off at the end of the tour (pickup not included), entrance fees, lunch and coffee.
A Day in the Life of a Local Artisan from Muhanga Town
The experience is for groups less than 6 people per household, it is the perfect opportunity to really connect with your artisans hosts. Activities are dependent on the season as the weather depicts significant events in the community, so be prepared to be flexible in case events lead to a change of plan.At 8am 10 minute briefing at the office before being transferred to the local rural community. At 8.30 you will arrive and be welcome by the artisans and start the seasonal activity e.g. hoeing or planting. The artisans will show you how to do the activity and will work alongside you. They will encourage you to take a rest whenever you need to, or to sit out and watch if you prefer. At 11.00 am you will join the locals to fetch water and have the opportunity to help with food preparation.Lunch will be served at 12.30 and this will be local Rwandan food that the family would normally eat. The food will be cooked as vegetarian e.g. cassava and beans. This is a good time to ask your hosts about life in their community. They may have questions for you too about life in your home country.After an hour at lunch there will be a two hour one-to-one instruction in weaving a simple item in sisal before departing the community. At 15.45 you will arrive back at the office where you will enjoy a cold drink and have a debrief about your experience before shopping for gifts and souvenirs in the life store, here you will find a wide range of high quality handicrafts for sale, including those made by the artisans you visited.
Experience Traditional Construction in Rwanda
In the morning you collect water and soil, which you are taught how to turn into mud bricks. After making bricks, you dig the foundations and learn how to lay the bricks in a way to ensure the building is strong. Share a simple home-cooked lunch with your host family. After this you collect banana leaves, which you are taught to make into a strong rope that can be used to lash wood together.At 8am there will be a briefing at the office before being transferred to the community and be welcome by artisans and go to the family home of the artisan who is your host for the day. In the morning you will fetch water or help with food preparation. At 9.45am the day activities begin where you can learn the rural construction techniques including making rope from banana tree and bricks from mud. The artisans will show you how to do the activity and will work alongside you.Lunch will be served at 12.30pm and will be a typical Rwandan dish e.g. cassava and beans. This is a good time to ask your hosts about life in their community. They may have questions for you too about life in your home country.At 1:30pm the afternoon session will begin where you can use traditional techniques learnt in the morning to build domestic animal’s shade, a fence or a house. The session will end at 2:30pm and you will be transferred back to the office for a cold drink. You will then have the opportunity to shop for gifts and souvenirs at the Azizi Life store. We have a wide range of high quality handicrafts for sale, including those made by the artisans you visit.