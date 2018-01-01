A Day in the Life of a Local Artisan from Muhanga Town

The experience is for groups less than 6 people per household, it is the perfect opportunity to really connect with your artisans hosts. Activities are dependent on the season as the weather depicts significant events in the community, so be prepared to be flexible in case events lead to a change of plan.At 8am 10 minute briefing at the office before being transferred to the local rural community. At 8.30 you will arrive and be welcome by the artisans and start the seasonal activity e.g. hoeing or planting. The artisans will show you how to do the activity and will work alongside you. They will encourage you to take a rest whenever you need to, or to sit out and watch if you prefer. At 11.00 am you will join the locals to fetch water and have the opportunity to help with food preparation.Lunch will be served at 12.30 and this will be local Rwandan food that the family would normally eat. The food will be cooked as vegetarian e.g. cassava and beans. This is a good time to ask your hosts about life in their community. They may have questions for you too about life in your home country.After an hour at lunch there will be a two hour one-to-one instruction in weaving a simple item in sisal before departing the community. At 15.45 you will arrive back at the office where you will enjoy a cold drink and have a debrief about your experience before shopping for gifts and souvenirs in the life store, here you will find a wide range of high quality handicrafts for sale, including those made by the artisans you visited.