Roughly 6km south of town (about RFr1000 by moto-taxi), along a lovely lakeshore road, the Rubona Peninsula is Lake Kivu at its finest. Hills rise steeply from the lake foreshore and are a patchwork of garden plots and small homesteads. The shore itself is often rocky, although there are enough sandy spots and places suitable for swimming. It's a very popular weekend destination, with a smattering of beach resorts.

In the early morning or late evening, it's common to see dozens of small fishing boats around the bay – a magical sight. Rubona is also home to some natural hot springs (RFr1000), which are reported by locals to cure a variety of ailments and are great for boiling potatoes. They can be accessed either by boat or by moto-taxi.