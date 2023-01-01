Nkotsi village (also known as Muko) is a small village 7km southwest of Musanze. It's home to the Red Rocks camping and hostel, which, through the Hands of Hope organisation and Amahoro Tours, organises a lively and interesting package of cultural activities open to all. These range from basket-weaving demonstrations (free) to learning how to brew (and yeah okay, drink) banana beer (US$25). Other activities include village walks (US$10), bee keeping (US$30), drumming lessons (US$25) and learning about traditional medicine (US$30).

It's best to arrange all activities in advance through either Red Rocks or Amahoro Tours.