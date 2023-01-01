Senkwekwe Gorilla Orphanage

Provided you make it back from your gorilla track in a timely fashion, it should be possible to visit the world’s only mountain gorilla orphanage, which is integrated into the grounds of the Mikeno Lodge. Named after the silverback who died defending the Rugendo group against gunmen in the infamous 2007 massacre, the orphanage is home to four gorillas, including Ndakasi and Ndeze, both massacre survivors.

Access to the orphanage is normally reserved for guests at the expensive hotel here – for whom it is free – but it may be possible to request a visit even if you're not a guest here; simply ask your travel agency to contact the Virunga National Park, which is also headquartered here.