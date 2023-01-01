Gorilla Guardians Village

While most of the focus of Volcanoes National Park falls squarely onto the animals, this 'cultural village' puts the spotlight back onto the people. Visitors get to experience Rwandan village life by grinding seeds, firing bows and arrows, taking part in a traditional intore dance and even partaking in the marriage of a king to his queen.

Despite the stage-managed atmosphere, it's a brilliant complement to a morning with the gorillas, and the money goes straight to the local communities. The village is located close to the parking for the Sabyinyo gorilla group. Call at least an hour ahead of your intended visit. You can also stay the night here.