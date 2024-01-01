Akampeine Island

Translating as Punishment Island, this tiny island was so named because it was once the place where unmarried pregnant women were dumped to die. Their only rescue from drowning or starvation was if a man who was too poor to pay a bride-price came over to claim the banished woman as his wife. There’s nothing to see here, with just one spindly tree in its centre.
Nearby Lake Bunyonyi attractions
1. Bwama & Njuyeera (Sharp’s) Islands
0.89 MILES
Many boat drivers will take you to these islands, where British missionary Dr Leonard Sharp founded a leper colony and settled in 1921, but the story is…
1.51 MILES
Run by Lake Bunyonyi Eco Resort, this 35-acre island is worth a visit if you want to see to wildlife such as zebra, waterbuck, ipala and kob up close. All…
5.58 MILES
Inside Kwanzi, this simple but worthwhile cultural museum houses a replica traditional homestead, built of sticks and papyrus, showing how the local…
18.13 MILES
Along the highway on approach to Kabale, keep an eye out for this museum. It has a varied collection of artefacts and masks, information on clans, and…
5. Mgahinga Gorilla National Park
19.39 MILES
The smallest of Uganda’s national parks (34 sq km), Mgahinga punches well above its weight. Tropical rainforest cloaks three dramatic extinct volcanoes…
6. Bwindi Impenetrable National Park
22.8 MILES
Home to almost half the world’s surviving mountain gorillas, the World Heritage–listed Bwindi Impenetrable National Park is one of East Africa’s most…
7. Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International – Karisoke Research Centre
24.21 MILES
Right in the centre of Musanze, this high-quality research centre features an exhibit that comprises interpretive panels about mountain gorillas and the…
25.31 MILES
Volcanoes National Park, which runs along the border with the DRC and Uganda, is home to the Rwandan section of the Virungas. Comprising five volcanoes,…