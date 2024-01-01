Museum of the Environment

Rwanda

This smart museum on Kibuye's lake shore has educational displays about energy sources and the environmental impact of different types of fuel sources. It won't appeal to anyone who knows anything about sustainability, but there is an excellent rooftop garden with a collection of native plants, each with explanations of their use in traditional medicine.

