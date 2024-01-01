This smart museum on Kibuye's lake shore has educational displays about energy sources and the environmental impact of different types of fuel sources. It won't appeal to anyone who knows anything about sustainability, but there is an excellent rooftop garden with a collection of native plants, each with explanations of their use in traditional medicine.
Museum of the Environment
Rwanda
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.46 MILES
Roughly 6km south of town (about RFr1000 by moto-taxi), along a lovely lakeshore road, the Rubona Peninsula is Lake Kivu at its finest. Hills rise steeply…
25.27 MILES
The strip of sand beneath the main town is a justifiably popular place to take a dip. That said, some travellers imagining Caribbean sands are…
24.87 MILES
During the rainy season, at the height of production, the Pfunda Tea Factory processes up to 90 tonnes of tea from the surrounding plantations daily…
0.62 MILES
While a good number of memorials in Rwanda are stark reminders of the past atrocities, the genocide memorial church of St Pierre is a beautiful, calm and…
9.33 MILES
About 30km southeast from Kibuye, the small village of Bisesero is home to stunning scenery and a stirring genocide memorial.
25.74 MILES
If you have half an hour to spare, make a beeline for the main market, which lies right in the centre of town. It's small but atmospheric. Alongside fresh…
8.54 MILES
About 25km from Kibuye along the road to Kigali, keep an eye out for this 100m-high waterfall. Buses usually slow down and helpful locals are quick to…
Nearby Rwanda attractions
0.62 MILES
While a good number of memorials in Rwanda are stark reminders of the past atrocities, the genocide memorial church of St Pierre is a beautiful, calm and…
8.54 MILES
About 25km from Kibuye along the road to Kigali, keep an eye out for this 100m-high waterfall. Buses usually slow down and helpful locals are quick to…
9.33 MILES
About 30km southeast from Kibuye, the small village of Bisesero is home to stunning scenery and a stirring genocide memorial.
23.46 MILES
Roughly 6km south of town (about RFr1000 by moto-taxi), along a lovely lakeshore road, the Rubona Peninsula is Lake Kivu at its finest. Hills rise steeply…
24.87 MILES
During the rainy season, at the height of production, the Pfunda Tea Factory processes up to 90 tonnes of tea from the surrounding plantations daily…
25.27 MILES
The strip of sand beneath the main town is a justifiably popular place to take a dip. That said, some travellers imagining Caribbean sands are…
25.74 MILES
If you have half an hour to spare, make a beeline for the main market, which lies right in the centre of town. It's small but atmospheric. Alongside fresh…