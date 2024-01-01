Les Chutes de Ndaba

Rwanda

LoginSave

About 25km from Kibuye along the road to Kigali, keep an eye out for this 100m-high waterfall. Buses usually slow down and helpful locals are quick to point it out.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Murambi Genocide Memorial

    Murambi Genocide Memorial

    28.75 MILES

    Nyamagabe (formerly called Gikongoro) and the satellite town of Murambi was the site of one of the most unforgettable horrors of the 1994 genocide…

  • King's Palace Museum – Rukari

    King's Palace Museum – Rukari

    28.33 MILES

    Situated on a hill 2km southwest of town, this fascinating museum is less about ancient history and more about royal residences. The displays centre on a…

  • Rubona Peninsula

    Rubona Peninsula

    26.18 MILES

    Roughly 6km south of town (about RFr1000 by moto-taxi), along a lovely lakeshore road, the Rubona Peninsula is Lake Kivu at its finest. Hills rise steeply…

  • National Arts Gallery – Rwesero

    National Arts Gallery – Rwesero

    28.89 MILES

    Rwanda's most prestigious art museum is housed inside what was meant to be King Mutara III Rudahigwa's new palace (he died before the building was…

  • Gisenyi Public Beach

    Gisenyi Public Beach

    27.89 MILES

    The strip of sand beneath the main town is a justifiably popular place to take a dip. That said, some travellers imagining Caribbean sands are…

  • Pfunda Tea Estate

    Pfunda Tea Estate

    26.21 MILES

    During the rainy season, at the height of production, the Pfunda Tea Factory processes up to 90 tonnes of tea from the surrounding plantations daily…

  • Église St Pierre

    Église St Pierre

    8.15 MILES

    While a good number of memorials in Rwanda are stark reminders of the past atrocities, the genocide memorial church of St Pierre is a beautiful, calm and…

  • Bisesero Genocide Memorial

    Bisesero Genocide Memorial

    13.34 MILES

    About 30km southeast from Kibuye, the small village of Bisesero is home to stunning scenery and a stirring genocide memorial.

View more attractions

Nearby Rwanda attractions

1. Église St Pierre

8.15 MILES

While a good number of memorials in Rwanda are stark reminders of the past atrocities, the genocide memorial church of St Pierre is a beautiful, calm and…

2. Museum of the Environment

8.54 MILES

This smart museum on Kibuye's lake shore has educational displays about energy sources and the environmental impact of different types of fuel sources. It…

3. Bisesero Genocide Memorial

13.34 MILES

About 30km southeast from Kibuye, the small village of Bisesero is home to stunning scenery and a stirring genocide memorial.

4. Rubona Peninsula

26.18 MILES

Roughly 6km south of town (about RFr1000 by moto-taxi), along a lovely lakeshore road, the Rubona Peninsula is Lake Kivu at its finest. Hills rise steeply…

5. Pfunda Tea Estate

26.21 MILES

During the rainy season, at the height of production, the Pfunda Tea Factory processes up to 90 tonnes of tea from the surrounding plantations daily…

6. Gisenyi Public Beach

27.89 MILES

The strip of sand beneath the main town is a justifiably popular place to take a dip. That said, some travellers imagining Caribbean sands are…

7. Main Market

28.22 MILES

If you have half an hour to spare, make a beeline for the main market, which lies right in the centre of town. It's small but atmospheric. Alongside fresh…

8. King's Palace Museum – Rukari

28.33 MILES

Situated on a hill 2km southwest of town, this fascinating museum is less about ancient history and more about royal residences. The displays centre on a…