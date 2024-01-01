Les Chutes de Ndaba

About 25km from Kibuye along the road to Kigali, keep an eye out for this 100m-high waterfall. Buses usually slow down and helpful locals are quick to point it out.
28.75 MILES
Nyamagabe (formerly called Gikongoro) and the satellite town of Murambi was the site of one of the most unforgettable horrors of the 1994 genocide…
28.33 MILES
Situated on a hill 2km southwest of town, this fascinating museum is less about ancient history and more about royal residences. The displays centre on a…
26.18 MILES
Roughly 6km south of town (about RFr1000 by moto-taxi), along a lovely lakeshore road, the Rubona Peninsula is Lake Kivu at its finest. Hills rise steeply…
National Arts Gallery – Rwesero
28.89 MILES
Rwanda's most prestigious art museum is housed inside what was meant to be King Mutara III Rudahigwa's new palace (he died before the building was…
27.89 MILES
The strip of sand beneath the main town is a justifiably popular place to take a dip. That said, some travellers imagining Caribbean sands are…
26.21 MILES
During the rainy season, at the height of production, the Pfunda Tea Factory processes up to 90 tonnes of tea from the surrounding plantations daily…
8.15 MILES
While a good number of memorials in Rwanda are stark reminders of the past atrocities, the genocide memorial church of St Pierre is a beautiful, calm and…
13.34 MILES
About 30km southeast from Kibuye, the small village of Bisesero is home to stunning scenery and a stirring genocide memorial.
