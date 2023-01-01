Nyungwe Forest National Park is Rwanda’s most important area of biodiversity and has been rated the highest priority for forest conservation in Africa. Despite its huge biodiversity, Nyungwe is little known outside of East Africa. Nyungwe's strongest drawcard is the chance to track chimpanzees, which have been habituated over the years to human visits. Another highlight is the simple pleasure of hiking along well-maintained trails over the lush, green valleys of the equatorial rainforest.

While chimps tend to garner most of the spotlight here, sightings of troops of other monkeys, including Angolan colobi, Dent's monkeys, grey-cheeked mangabeys, olive baboons, vervet monkeys and diademed monkeys, are virtually guaranteed.

Nyungwe Forest National Park is sliced in two by the Huye–Cyangugu road. Visitors can access the park through either the Kitabi Booking Office or the Gisakura Booking Office, both of which lie along this road.