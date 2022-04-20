Kigali

Overview

Spanning several ridges and valleys, Kigali, with its lush hillsides, flowering trees, winding boulevards and bustling streets, is arguably one of the most attractive capital cities in Africa.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Visitors at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

    Kigali Genocide Memorial

    Kigali

    In the span of 100 days, an estimated one million Tutsis and moderate Hutus were systematically butchered by the Interahamwe army. This memorial honours…

  • Nyanza Genocide Memorial

    Nyanza Genocide Memorial

    Kigali

    Located in Kicukiro, a suburb southeast of the city centre towards the airport, there is little to see at this memorial other than the tiled tops of four…

  • Hotel des Mille Collines

    Hotel des Mille Collines

    Kigali

    The inspiration for the film Hotel Rwanda, this still-functioning luxury hotel was owned by the Belgian airline Sabena in 1994. At the time of the…

  • Camp Kigali Memorial

    Camp Kigali Memorial

    Kigali

    The 10 stone columns you find here mark the spot where 10 Belgian UN peacekeepers were murdered on the first day of the genocide. Originally deployed to…

  • Presidential Palace Museum

    Presidential Palace Museum

    Kigali

    This former presidential palace on the eastern outskirts of the city has few exhibits, but it’s interesting to explore, with ‘secret’ rooms and an odd…

  • Inema Arts Center

    Inema Arts Center

    Kigali

    Opened in 2012, the privately run Inema Arts Center is a collective of 10 resident artists and guests. It's quickly established itself as the foremost…

  • Museum of Natural History

    Museum of Natural History

    Kigali

    Kigali's best museum has exhibits on Rwanda’s natural wonders and is housed in the 1907 residence of explorer Richard Kandt, reputed to be the first…

