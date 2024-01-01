Nymph Statue

Kaliningrad Region

Herman Brachert's 1938 bronze sculpture of a nymph adorns the seafront promenade. It's a curious work – as interesting from the back as it is from the front.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Irbensky, floating lighthouse, museum ship in exposition of Museum of World Ocean over backdrop of Planet Ocean exhibition building on the Pregolya River.

    Museum of the World Ocean

    21.67 MILES

    Strung along the banks of the Pregolya River are several ships, a submarine, maritime machinery and exhibition halls that together make up this excellent…

  • The Amber Museum, inside the Dohna Tower.

    Amber Museum

    21.48 MILES

    Housed in the 19th-century Dohna Tower on the southern shore of the Upper Pond (Верхний пруд), this is a terrific introduction to…

  • Kurshskaya Kosa National Park

    Kurshskaya Kosa National Park

    21.93 MILES

    The 98km-long Curonian Spit, a Unesco World Heritage Site, divides the tranquil Curonian Lagoon from the Baltic Sea. Here, tall, windswept sand dunes and…

  • Kaliningrad Cathedral

    Kaliningrad Cathedral

    21.98 MILES

    Photos displayed inside this Unesco World Heritage site attest to how dilapidated the cathedral was until the early 1990s – the original dates back to…

  • Becker Park

    Becker Park

    10.13 MILES

    Enjoy a picnic in this park that stretches along the headland above the beach in the centre of Yantarny. Enter from behind the Schloss Hotel.

  • History & Arts Museum

    History & Arts Museum

    21.77 MILES

    Housed in a reconstructed 1912 concert hall built on the banks of the pretty Lower Pond (Нижний пруд), this museum features an impressive diorama upstairs…

  • Kant Island & Riverside

    Kant Island & Riverside

    21.91 MILES

    This once densely populated island – now a parkland dotted with sculptures – is dominated by the Kaliningrad Cathedral. A few nearby buildings – the…

  • Altes Haus

    Altes Haus

    20.19 MILES

    This unique museum is housed in a 1912-era apartment house, which has been restored to its former state of early-20th-century Königsberg glory and stuffed…

Nearby Kaliningrad Region attractions

1. Sundial

0.16 MILES

On the promenade, this impressive sundial is decorated with an eye-catching mosaic of the zodiac.

2. Water Tower

0.26 MILES

The elaborate 25m-high water tower just off ul Lenina is the symbol of Svetlogorsk. The tower was designed in a vaguely art nouveau style by architect…

3. Model of Medieval Königsberg

0.37 MILES

This sandbox-sized model of early-16th-century Königsberg is well worth the 200m walk west of the Svetlogorsk Tourist Information Centre along ul Gorkogo…

4. Herman Brachert House-Museum

1.41 MILES

This museum features the work of Herman Brachert (1890–1972), the sculptor whose work can be spotted all around Svetlogorsk; his bronze Nymph statue…

5. Kaliningrad Amber Plant

9.79 MILES

The Kaliningrad Amber Plant offers tours of its amber-processing facility, including a view of an amber mill, an observation deck and the chance to see an…

7. Murrarium

13.25 MILES

Housed in an old brick water tower, the Murrarium features the largest private collection of cat-themed art in all of Russia, a feline-fixated country if…

