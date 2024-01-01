Herman Brachert's 1938 bronze sculpture of a nymph adorns the seafront promenade. It's a curious work – as interesting from the back as it is from the front.
Nymph Statue
Kaliningrad Region
21.67 MILES
Strung along the banks of the Pregolya River are several ships, a submarine, maritime machinery and exhibition halls that together make up this excellent…
21.48 MILES
Housed in the 19th-century Dohna Tower on the southern shore of the Upper Pond (Верхний пруд), this is a terrific introduction to…
21.93 MILES
The 98km-long Curonian Spit, a Unesco World Heritage Site, divides the tranquil Curonian Lagoon from the Baltic Sea. Here, tall, windswept sand dunes and…
21.98 MILES
Photos displayed inside this Unesco World Heritage site attest to how dilapidated the cathedral was until the early 1990s – the original dates back to…
10.13 MILES
Enjoy a picnic in this park that stretches along the headland above the beach in the centre of Yantarny. Enter from behind the Schloss Hotel.
21.77 MILES
Housed in a reconstructed 1912 concert hall built on the banks of the pretty Lower Pond (Нижний пруд), this museum features an impressive diorama upstairs…
21.91 MILES
This once densely populated island – now a parkland dotted with sculptures – is dominated by the Kaliningrad Cathedral. A few nearby buildings – the…
20.19 MILES
This unique museum is housed in a 1912-era apartment house, which has been restored to its former state of early-20th-century Königsberg glory and stuffed…
Nearby Kaliningrad Region attractions
0.16 MILES
On the promenade, this impressive sundial is decorated with an eye-catching mosaic of the zodiac.
0.26 MILES
The elaborate 25m-high water tower just off ul Lenina is the symbol of Svetlogorsk. The tower was designed in a vaguely art nouveau style by architect…
3. Model of Medieval Königsberg
0.37 MILES
This sandbox-sized model of early-16th-century Königsberg is well worth the 200m walk west of the Svetlogorsk Tourist Information Centre along ul Gorkogo…
4. Herman Brachert House-Museum
1.41 MILES
This museum features the work of Herman Brachert (1890–1972), the sculptor whose work can be spotted all around Svetlogorsk; his bronze Nymph statue…
9.79 MILES
The Kaliningrad Amber Plant offers tours of its amber-processing facility, including a view of an amber mill, an observation deck and the chance to see an…
13.25 MILES
Housed in an old brick water tower, the Murrarium features the largest private collection of cat-themed art in all of Russia, a feline-fixated country if…
