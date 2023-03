This museum offers basic information about Kurshskaya Kosa National Park’s habitat and history. The complex is also home to more than 100 carved-wood mythological characters at the Museum of Russian Superstitions. Prearrange an excursion to the Fringilla Ornithological Station, a bird-ringing centre where enormous funnelled nets can trap an average of 1000 birds a day; the birds are then tagged, studied and released.