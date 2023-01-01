In an old fisher's hut on the northern side of town is this museum and shop devoted to amber. Staff introduce the mythic and supposed health-boosting properties of this fossilised resin. Visitors can peer through magnifying glasses at insects trapped in amber and explore the amber-ornamented garden. The museum doubles as a boutique selling truly unusual jewellery studded with amber. Enquire ahead for hour-long amber-processing classes (€6).

Most amber jewellery ranges in hues from yellow to blood red, but the most highly prized colours are white, which occurs when the amber is aerated, and the (very rare) black and blue.

Lithuanian mythology describes amber as the frozen tears of Jūratė, a sea goddess who fell in love with a mortal fisherman.