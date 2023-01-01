Witches' Hill

A coven of wooden sculptures is gathered on a forest-clad hill in Juodkrantė, carved by Lithuanian artists over the years since 1979. At this open-air sculpture gallery, a devil grimaces beneath an arch of wooden faces, twisted in emotion, while warty-nosed witches, dwarves and Neringa herself peep out from among the pine trees. The figures represent various characters from regional folklore, and some have an interactive quality: slide down a demon's tongue or sit on a carved throne.

The 42m-hill was a focus of pagan ritual in the centuries before Lithuania adopted Christianity. Thereafter, the midsummer festival St Jonas' Day was celebrated on the hill.

It's signposted at the southern end of the village.