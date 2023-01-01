Ethnographic Sea Fishermen’s Farmstead

The lifestyles of 19th- and 20th-century farmers are laid bare at this open-air museum, just south of Smiltynė's tourist office. Around the grassy site you can peer inside a granary, dwelling house, cellar, smokehouse, cattle shed and other outbuildings, learning about traditional bread-baking and ogling peasant costumes.

Outside are old fishing vessels to admire, including three Baltic Sea fishing trawlers built in the late 1940s and a 1935 kurėnas (a traditional flat-bottomed Curonian fishing boat).