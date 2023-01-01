Grab your Speedos and take a footpath through pine forests across the spit’s 1km-wide tip to a bleached-white sandy beach. From the ferry landing, walk straight ahead across the car park, then bear left towards Nida; on your right a large sign marks a smooth footpath that leads through pine forest to a women’s beach (Moterų pliažas; 1km), mixed beach (Bendras pliažas; 700m) and men’s beach (Vyrų pliažas; 900m). Nude or topless bathing is the norm on single-sex beaches.