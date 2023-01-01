Amber Museum

Housed in a neoclassical palace built by Count Feliksas Tiskevicius in 1897, this revamped museum showcases what is reputedly the world’s sixth-largest collection of Baltic gold – 20,000-odd examples in all. The exhibits run the gamut from the formation of amber and its early use in Neolithic times to the striking, contemporary jewellery of today, with magnifying glasses allowing you to zoom in on ancient insect life in golden stasis. Terrific temporary exhibitions of leading Lithuanian jewellery designers.

There's a good selection of amber pieces for sale.