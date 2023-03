This gallery is renowned for the bold works by the Prussian-born expressionist painter Pranas Domšaitis (1880–1965), who spent his last years in South Africa, plus former Lithuanian artists-in-exile. Besides a wealth of Lithuanian pastoral landscapes, there are some wonderful miniatures upstairs, as well as another permanent exhibition on ornate knobs.

Domšaitis' work was famously demonised by the Nazis at the 1937 Degenerate Art Exhibition in Munich, as Hitler was not a fan.