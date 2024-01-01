Arka

Klaipėda

This monument commemorates the 1918 Act of Tilsit and 1923 Klaipėda Revolt, key stages in the incorporation of Lithuania Minor within the rest of the country.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Nemunas Delta Regional Park

    Nemunas Delta Regional Park

    26.23 MILES

    Where the Nemunas, Lithuania's largest river, spills into the Curonian lagoon, it splits into four distributaries: the Skirvytė, the Atmata, the Pakalnė…

  • Parnidis Dune

    Parnidis Dune

    29.29 MILES

    The 52m-high Parnidis Dune is simultaneously mighty and fragile. Past settlements around Nida have been engulfed by the moving sand dune but this is a…

  • Witches' Hill

    Witches' Hill

    12.12 MILES

    A coven of wooden sculptures is gathered on a forest-clad hill in Juodkrantė, carved by Lithuanian artists over the years since 1979. At this open-air…

  • Amber Museum

    Amber Museum

    13.9 MILES

    Housed in a neoclassical palace built by Count Feliksas Tiskevicius in 1897, this revamped museum showcases what is reputedly the world’s sixth-largest…

  • Nida Cemetery

    Nida Cemetery

    28.17 MILES

    This delightful woodland cemetery features some fine examples of krikštai (wooden grave markers). Their origins hark back to Lithuania's pagan roots and…

  • Cormorant & Heron Colony

    Cormorant & Heron Colony

    13.31 MILES

    One of Europe's largest colonies of cormorants and grey herons is amassed in the forest 1km south of Juodkrantė. Wooden steps lead from the road to a…

  • Klaipėda Castle Museum

    Klaipėda Castle Museum

    0.34 MILES

    The castle museum is spread across four exhibition spaces around Klaipėda's castle – two of these are located in atmospherically lit tunnels and deal with…

  • Amber Gallery

    Amber Gallery

    28.25 MILES

    In an old fisher's hut on the northern side of town is this museum and shop devoted to amber. Staff introduce the mythic and supposed health-boosting…

Nearby Klaipėda attractions

1. Clock Museum

0.11 MILES

If you want to know what makes things tick, look no further than this niche museum that explores human measurement of time, from the earliest sundials to…

2. Simon Dach Fountain

0.2 MILES

Dedicated to the Klaipėda-born German poet (1605–59) who was the focus of a circle of Königsberg writers and musicians, this fountain supports a statue of…

3. Ännchen von Tharau Statue

0.2 MILES

A replica of the 1912 statue of Little Annie of Tharau sculpted by Berlin artist Alfred Kune (the original was destroyed in WWII) and inspired by a famous…

4. Klaipėda Drama Theatre

0.2 MILES

This fine neoclassical theatre, built in 1857, stages productions in Lithuanian. Hitler proclaimed the Anschluss (incorporation) of Memel into Germany…

5. History Museum of Lithuania Minor

0.24 MILES

This creaky-floored little museum traces the origins of ‘Lithuania Minor’ (Kleinlitauen), as this coastal region was known during its several centuries as…

6. Baroti Gallery

0.29 MILES

This gallery is partly housed in a converted fish warehouse dating to 1819. It has a lively program of visiting art and photography exhibitions.

7. Blacksmith’s Museum

0.3 MILES

This museum displays ornate forged-iron works such as ornate 19th-century stove doors and elaborate crosses salvaged from the town’s former cemetery …

