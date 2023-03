Klaipėda is home to the country’s second-oldest brewery, where its biggest beer, Švyturys, has been brewed since 1784. Book through the tourist office or ask directly at the bar for tours of the brewery that include tastings of three or four beers (1½ to two hours, from €10 per person). Tour times are usually between 10am and 4pm from Monday to Friday, but they vary by demand.