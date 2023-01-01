Neringa History Museum

Curonian Spit's three defining traditional crafts, fishing, crow-catching and amber collecting, are explained within this small regional museum. Look out for images of hardy fishermen sending dragnets underneath the ice of the lagoon in midwinter. Other fascinating photographs depict local hunters biting a crow’s neck to kill it, then taking a shot of vodka to dull the taste.

Eating crows and seagulls’ eggs was common on the spit in the 17th to 19th centuries, when continually drifting sands rendered previously arable land useless.

The rest of the museum traces Nida's history from the Stone Age to the 20th century but many displays feature copies of archaeological finds rather than original items.