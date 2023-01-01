The 98km-long Curonian Spit, a Unesco World Heritage Site, divides the tranquil Curonian Lagoon from the Baltic Sea. Here, tall, windswept sand dunes and dense pine forests teem with wildlife. The 50km of the spit lying in Russian territory are protected within the Kurshskaya Kosa National Park. It’s a fascinating place to explore or to relax on pristine beaches. The visitor centre is located at the 14.7km mark, 2km north of Lesnoy on the lagoon side of the spit.