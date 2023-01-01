History & Arts Museum

Housed in a reconstructed 1912 concert hall built on the banks of the pretty Lower Pond (Нижний пруд), this museum features an impressive diorama upstairs, depicting the final Soviet assault on Königsberg in April 1945 that left the city in ruins. There are also exhibits showcasing the history of the city pre- and post-WWII, including fin-de-siècle Königsberg fashions, venerable 19th-century pianos and details of the Romanov legacy in East Prussia. Downstairs is devoted to natural history of the region and temporary art exhibitions.