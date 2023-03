The city’s last German commander, Otto Lasch, capitulated to the Soviets from this subterranean command post on 9 April 1945, following the bloody Battle of Königsberg. Exhibits include wartime photographs, films, detailed dioramas of the battle in various parts of the city and a peek into the cell where Lasch surrendered. There's decent English and German signage. Find it in a small park just east of Leninsky pr.