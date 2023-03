This unique museum is housed in a 1912-era apartment house, which has been restored to its former state of early-20th-century Königsberg glory and stuffed with genteel period pieces and gorgeous antique furniture. Entry is by guided tour (in Russian, although the tourist office can locate an English-speaking guide for you). Visitors are given more or less free rein to sit on the furniture and generally carry on – politely – as if they owned the joint.