This is one of the city's most popular attractions for families, so expect lines on the weekends. The zoo dates from 1896, when it was founded as the Königsberger Tiergarten. The destruction of WWII and funding shortfalls in the 1990s made things difficult for the animals, though the authorities are now working hard to improve the facilities. There are lots of big cats, though kids will love the bear and hippos the most.