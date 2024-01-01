Baron Munchausen Monument

This amusing statue, in Central Park, roughly behind the Teatr Kukol Puppet Theatre, commemorates the tall-tale-telling Baron's alleged visit to Kaliningrad.

  • Irbensky, floating lighthouse, museum ship in exposition of Museum of World Ocean over backdrop of Planet Ocean exhibition building on the Pregolya River.

    Museum of the World Ocean

    1.26 MILES

    Strung along the banks of the Pregolya River are several ships, a submarine, maritime machinery and exhibition halls that together make up this excellent…

  • The Amber Museum, inside the Dohna Tower.

    Amber Museum

    1.89 MILES

    Housed in the 19th-century Dohna Tower on the southern shore of the Upper Pond (Верхний пруд), this is a terrific introduction to…

  • Kurshskaya Kosa National Park

    Kurshskaya Kosa National Park

    23.9 MILES

    The 98km-long Curonian Spit, a Unesco World Heritage Site, divides the tranquil Curonian Lagoon from the Baltic Sea. Here, tall, windswept sand dunes and…

  • Kaliningrad Cathedral

    Kaliningrad Cathedral

    1.64 MILES

    Photos displayed inside this Unesco World Heritage site attest to how dilapidated the cathedral was until the early 1990s – the original dates back to…

  • Becker Park

    Becker Park

    23.97 MILES

    Enjoy a picnic in this park that stretches along the headland above the beach in the centre of Yantarny. Enter from behind the Schloss Hotel.

  • History & Arts Museum

    History & Arts Museum

    1.71 MILES

    Housed in a reconstructed 1912 concert hall built on the banks of the pretty Lower Pond (Нижний пруд), this museum features an impressive diorama upstairs…

  • Kant Island & Riverside

    Kant Island & Riverside

    1.56 MILES

    This once densely populated island – now a parkland dotted with sculptures – is dominated by the Kaliningrad Cathedral. A few nearby buildings – the…

  • Altes Haus

    Altes Haus

    0.26 MILES

    This unique museum is housed in a 1912-era apartment house, which has been restored to its former state of early-20th-century Königsberg glory and stuffed…

