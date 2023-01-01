Kuryokhin Centre

Named after Sergey Kuryokhin (1954–96), a legend of the Russian contemporary arts and music scene, this is the temporary home of the arts centre until its new home on Vasilevsky Island is ready (late 2019). You can view some of the talented avant-garde artist's work and that of his contemporaries including the band Kino and performance artist Vladislav Mamyshev-Monroe. You can also see exhibitions of new works that push the artistic boundaries.

The centre also organises SKIF, an international music and arts festival held in September with shows at the New Stage of the Alexandrinsky Theatre.