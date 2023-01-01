Rimsky-Korsakov Flat-Museum

Home of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov for the last 15 years of his life (1893–1908), this is where he composed 11 of his 15 operas, including the Fairy Tale of the Tsar Saltan and the Golden Rooster. The memorial flat (a branch of the State Museum of Theatre & Music) includes four rooms that have been lovingly restored to their original appearance.

A Becker grand piano graces the living room, played over the years by Rachmaninov, Glazunov, Scriabin, Stravinsky – and of course by Rimsky-Korsakov himself. The composer maintained a tradition of hosting musical soirées at his home; this tradition continues today, with periodic concerts (although you are unlikely to see Chaliapin perform here today). Enter from the courtyard.