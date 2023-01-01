Dostoevsky Museum

Fyodor Dostoevsky lived in flats all over the city (mostly in Sennaya), but his final residence is this ‘memorial flat’ where he lived from 1878 until he died in 1881. The apartment remains as it was when the Dostoevsky family lived here, including the study where he wrote The Brothers Karamazov, and the office of Anna Grigorievna, his wife, who recopied, edited and sold all of his books.

The objects here include an image of Raphael's Sistine Virgin, which Doestoevsky was quite fond of; a clock that belonged to Dostoevsky's younger brother, which shows the hour and time when Dostoevsky died; and various family photos (including Dostoevsky's daughter Liubov Fyodorovna, who also became a writer). Apart from the six-room flat, there are two other rooms devoted to his novels, his travels and his legacy. A rather gloomy sculpted likeness of the man himself (as if there’s any other kind) is just outside the nearby Vladimirskaya metro station.