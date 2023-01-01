Vladimirsky Cathedral

This fantastic, five-domed cathedral, ascribed to Domenico Trezzini, is the namesake of this neighbourhood. Incorporating both baroque and neoclassical elements, the cathedral was built in the 1760s, with Giacomo Quarenghi’s neoclassical belltower added later in the century. One famous member of the congregation was Dostoevsky, who lived around the corner. The cathedral was closed in 1932 and the Soviets turned it into an underwear factory, but in 1990 it was reconsecrated and resumed its originally intended function.

The baroque iconostasis was originally installed in the private chapel of the Anichkov Palace, but was transferred here in 1808. For an impressive perspective on the onion domes, have a drink in Birreria across the road.