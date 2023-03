Marking the division of Nevsky pr and Stary (old) Nevsky pr is pl Vosstaniya, whose landmarks are the giant granite pillar with the communist star, and Moskovsky vokzal. The Cyrillic on top of Hotel Oktyabrskaya across from the station translates as ‘Hero City Leningrad’; several cities were designated ‘hero cities’ for their heroism, stoicism and losses during WWII.