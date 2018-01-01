Welcome to Irkutsk
In recent years Irkutsk has seen something of a tourist boom, spawning a municipally funded information centre, detailed city maps planted at strategic points and a handful of freshly conceived museums, as well as the blockbuster 130 Kvartal project, an entire neighbourhood given over to typical Siberian timber buildings housing new restaurants, bars, cafes and the odd museum.
Top experiences in Irkutsk
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Irkutsk activities
2.5-Hour Irkutsk City Walking Tour
Irkutsk is often called "Siberian Paris" in old books, and bloggers call it similar to Barcelona. Start your tour at noon from Moscow gates. Moscow gates, which are now reconstructed, used to be the historical point of city entrance of all travelers and merchants of the past. See the Monument to the founders of Irkutsk afterwards. Irkutsk was founded in 1661 by cossacks, built the first ostrog (wooden kremlin) here. This is the place of many inportant events for the city. Continue your walk to the Main Square. The main square of the city was built on the place of swamp, is surrounded by buildings of different times of the Old and New Histories. Next is the Old houses of Zhelyabov street. Vtorov mansion, Rogal House, museums and hotels, old and new buildings of Irkutsk. Flea market and city fire of 1879. After that you will see Karl Marx street, which is the main street of the city and used to be a part of ostrog wall, the border of the town.Next the tour will visit Kazan church. Called by some tourists Notre-Dam de Kazan, this church has very beautiful and impressive decoration. Walk to Old Town and see the protected Gryaznova street, saved part of the medieval wood and stone Irkutsk. See also the Raising of the Cross Church. This unique church combines elements of Orthodox Christianity and Buddhism. See a restored part of Old Town area, which was newly built several years ago and has many historical buildings before your tour ends.
Tour to Circum-Baikal Railway
Program: 09:00 Departure from Irkutsk. We pick you up from any point you requested 11:00 Arrival in the starting point of trekking. From here we will start walking part of the tour. We will go downhill from the new line of the Transsiberian through the valley to Lake Baikal 13:00 Coming to the lake, village of Staraya Angasolka. Staraya Angasolka is a small station and few buildings, there are art galley and good eatery with tasty pancakes during summer! 13:15 Picnic (not included) and walking by the old Transsiberian line till the station of Kultuk.After the village we will follow the tracks, coming through three tunnels, several bridges and small stations (4 km). We will also see some leftovers of disassembled second line of Transsiberian. 16:00 Lunch at cafe (not included). Our guide/driver will wait for you at the Circum-Baikal Railway monument, which is built right on the railway. After the final shots of the lake we will drive to the top of the mountain, where we can have a lunch (not included) with a beautiful view of the lake. By the way, "kultuk" in turk language means "dead-end". 16:30 Departure from Kultuk 18:30 Arrival in Irkutsk. We arrive to Irkutsk and drop you off to where you need
Full-Day Private Tour to the Shamans from Irkutsk
Departure from your hotel/homestay in Irkutsk: 9:30 am. Coming back to Irkutsk at 3 - 4 pm.By comfortable car or mini-van, tourists and a guide come to the settlement of Ust-Orda, the administrative and cultural center of Ust-Orda Buryat National Region, situated 70 km from Irkutsk. Its population is about 10 000 people, mostly involved in herding cows and sheep in the vast Mongolian-like steppe. In Ust-Orda, the local guide meets the guests and takes them on an excursion of the Local Lore Museum, showing the history of Siberia from the Stone Age to the present day using fossils, rock-painting, pictures, authentic tools, robes and dresses, weapons and jewelry.After getting dressed in Buryat traditional clothes, the tourists are invited into a yurt. Before entering, the main Shaman pefromrs the cleansing ritual on the guests making sure no evil spirits accompany them. Inside the yurt, everybody sitting around the fire tastes the Buryat tea, followed by oriental dishes typical of this region.
Trans-Mongolian Express
From bustling Beijing to the Hermitage in St Petersburg, travel halfway around the world in three incredible weeks. Board one of the world’s great trains and ride the rails on this once-in-a-lifetime trip across the grassy steppes of Mongolia and through the taiga forests of Siberia. Share train carriages with locals, overnight in a Mongolian ger and in a cozy Russian guesthouse. Not only does this trip provide the perfect blend of comfortable accommodations and plenty of activities, but also free time to explore this fascinating region at your own pace.
Trans-Mongolian Adventure
Incredible doesn't begin to describe this railway journey from Russia to China. Beginning in Moscow, your trip on the legendary Trans-Siberian Railway will take you across the steppe to experience secluded Mongolia's colourful culture. Disembark and spend a night in a ger before continuing on to the palaces of Beijing. An experienced CEO will lead the way and take care of the details so you’re free to enjoy one of the world's greatest train rides. Whether on board or off, this will be 16 days to remember for the rest of your life.
Epic Trans-Siberian Journey
Imagine trying to cover ground across Russia far west to far east – a crazy thought, huh? The solution: Get on the Trans-Siberian with us and watch this epic land glide by through the window of a comfortable train. After visiting the historic sights of Moscow, take the train through the Ural Mountains (and cross into Asia!) to Yekaterinburg, before heading to the heart of Siberia in Irkutsk and Lake Baikal. Learn about Buryat culture in Ulan Ude before heading to the coast in Vladivostok. The whole trip covers 9,300km (5,778 mi) and crosses seven time zones. Whether you go in the summer or winter, this trip is the definition of epic.