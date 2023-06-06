Vladivostok

The unofficial capital of the Russian Far East and one of Russia's most important commercial ports and naval bases, Vladivostok ('Master the East') is also a thoroughly charming city, with a gorgeous, hilly setting, striking architecture and numerous verdant islands and sandy bays along its Pacific coastline. Most notable of these is Golden Horn Bay (named for its likeness to Istanbul’s), over which now soars a massive suspension bridge, one of two built in recent years that have hugely improved the city's lumbering Soviet-era infrastructure.

  Zarya Centre for Contemporary Art

    Zarya Centre for Contemporary Art

    Vladivostok

    The full renovation and repurposing of a former clothing factory into a giant creative complex containing offices, studios, cafes and work spaces is one…

  Russky Island

    Russky Island

    Vladivostok

    A fully militarised zone for most of the past 150 years, this big island just offshore has been reinvented as a business and academic centre and is home…

  • x-default

    Primorsky Oceanarium

    Vladivostok

    This massive new development on Russky Island is one of Vladivostok's planned key attractions and opened with great fanfare in 2016. It's a vast space in…

  Funicular

    Funicular

    Vladivostok

    Vladivostok’s well-oiled funicular railway makes a fun 60-second ride up a 100m hill every few minutes (unless the old girl is experiencing one of her…

  Arsenev Regional Museum

    Arsenev Regional Museum

    Vladivostok

    This recently redone museum dates from 1890 and offers three floors of galleries, although there's little in the way of English labelling. Exhibits delve…

  S-56 Submarine

    S-56 Submarine

    Vladivostok

    Perched near the waterfront, the S-56 submarine is worth a look. The first half is a ho-hum exhibit of badges and photos of men with badges (all in…

  Transfiguration Cathedral

    Transfiguration Cathedral

    Vladivostok

    Vladivostok was building a massive new cathedral on its central square at the time of writing, and it's set to be one of the city's most recognisable…

  Popov Island

    Popov Island

    Vladivostok

    Just beyond Russky Island, Popov Island is better regarded for its beaches and filled with many guesthouses and dachas. You’ll probably need to stay…

Articles

Latest stories from Vladivostok

Wildlife & Nature

Amur leopards in the wild have been brought back from the brink of extinction

Oct 8, 2018 • 1 min read

