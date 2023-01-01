The full renovation and repurposing of a former clothing factory into a giant creative complex containing offices, studios, cafes and work spaces is one of Vladivostok's most interesting recent developments. Visitors will be most interested in the excellent Zarya Centre for Contemporary Art, which is divided into two exhibition halls where top-notch contemporary art and design exhibitions are held. Check out what's on via the website.

To get here from the centre, take bus 41 from outside Clover House or bus 31 from outside the train station to the stop Fabrika Zarya and then cross the road using the bridge.