Popov Island

Vladivostok

LoginSave

Just beyond Russky Island, Popov Island is better regarded for its beaches and filled with many guesthouses and dachas. You’ll probably need to stay overnight if you head out here, as there is only one boat per day (R100, 1½ hours), departing in the early evening from Vladivostok’s Wharf No 1 (1-й Причал).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Zarya Centre for Contemporary Art

    Zarya Centre for Contemporary Art

    17.45 MILES

    The full renovation and repurposing of a former clothing factory into a giant creative complex containing offices, studios, cafes and work spaces is one…

  • x-default

    Russky Island

    6.09 MILES

    A fully militarised zone for most of the past 150 years, this big island just offshore has been reinvented as a business and academic centre and is home…

  • x-default

    Primorsky Oceanarium

    10.49 MILES

    This massive new development on Russky Island is one of Vladivostok's planned key attractions and opened with great fanfare in 2016. It's a vast space in…

  • Land of the Leopard National Park

    Land of the Leopard National Park

    19.99 MILES

    Created in 2012 by the merger of several smaller reserves, this vast tract of forest wilderness is still slowly developing as a tourist destination, but…

  • Arsenev Regional Museum

    Arsenev Regional Museum

    12.83 MILES

    This recently redone museum dates from 1890 and offers three floors of galleries, although there's little in the way of English labelling. Exhibits delve…

  • Transfiguration Cathedral

    Transfiguration Cathedral

    12.89 MILES

    Vladivostok was building a massive new cathedral on its central square at the time of writing, and it's set to be one of the city's most recognisable…

  • Antique Automobile Museum

    Antique Automobile Museum

    14.85 MILES

    If you’re a bit of a car (or Soviet) nerd, the Antique Automobile Museum is an absolute classic. A room full of Sovietmobiles (motorcycles too) from the…

  • Fort No 7

    Fort No 7

    18.42 MILES

    Of Vladivostok's multiple, numbered defensive forts, No 7 (14km north of the centre) gets our vote. It has 1.5km of tunnels, pretty much untouched since…

View more attractions

Nearby Vladivostok attractions

1. Russky Island

6.09 MILES

A fully militarised zone for most of the past 150 years, this big island just offshore has been reinvented as a business and academic centre and is home…

2. Voroshilov Battery

8 MILES

This Soviet battery, now a military museum, was built in 1933–34 and housed 75 soldiers at its peak. Underground you can explore the guts of the battery,…

3. Primorsky Oceanarium

10.49 MILES

This massive new development on Russky Island is one of Vladivostok's planned key attractions and opened with great fanfare in 2016. It's a vast space in…

4. Primorsky Picture Gallery

12.72 MILES

Vladivostok’s main art museum on Partizansky pr has long been under renovation and shows no sign of reopening any time soon. In the meantime, some of its…

5. Arsenev Regional Museum

12.83 MILES

This recently redone museum dates from 1890 and offers three floors of galleries, although there's little in the way of English labelling. Exhibits delve…

6. Sportivnaya Harbour

12.85 MILES

This charming harbour is a lovely place to wander along the seafront and is a popular place for locals on the warm summer nights. Its walkway extends some…

7. Transfiguration Cathedral

12.89 MILES

Vladivostok was building a massive new cathedral on its central square at the time of writing, and it's set to be one of the city's most recognisable…

8. Hermitage Vladivostok

12.94 MILES

This gorgeous tsarist-era building in the centre of Vladivostok is the latest big cultural institution to open a Far Eastern campus. Once complete, the…