Created in 2012 by the merger of several smaller reserves, this vast tract of forest wilderness is still slowly developing as a tourist destination, but its main function is to preserve the few remaining Amur leopards, the world's rarest big cat, around 80 of which are believed to be in existence. While your chances of seeing one of these majestic creatures in the wild are basically nil, trips to the park are still worthwhile to explore these unique primal forests.

To arrange a trip here either contact the Land of the Leopard National Park Office in Vladivostok or a travel agency.